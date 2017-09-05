This image released by HBO shows Aiden Gillen in a scene from the season finale of "Game of Thrones." The series set yet another audience record Sunday with its seventh-season finale. Nielsen says an all-time high of 12.1 million viewers were tuned in to the wildly popular fantasy drama. An additional 4 million caught the episode on streaming channels. (Helen Sloan/HBO via AP)
Kasso Thrones Ep. 5| Littlefinger’s day in court, the long wait for season 8, and more…
Kasso Thrones Ep. 5:
Chicago Tribune columnist John Kass and WGN producer Jeff Carlin are joined by Tribune reporters and Game of Thrones gurus Marwa Eltagour and Will “Old School” Lee with their thoughts on the season 7 finale, look ahead to the final season of GOT, and come up with a plan for dealing with life without.
