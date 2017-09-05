× Jon Hansen and Esmeralda Leon 9.4.17 | Chicago Labor History, B’el Bar & Kitchen

Jon Hansen and Esmeralda Leon team up to take on the second half of this Labor Day edition of The Download!

Renowned historian Richard Schneirov is on the line to talk about the history of the labor movement and its roots in Chicago. He explains the origins of labor rights in the U.S. and the story of George Pullman and the creation of the Pullman neighbor hood of Chicago.

Next, we’ve got the folks from B’el Bar & Kitchen in studio with plenty of delicious food and drink. They talk about their restaurant’s ode to traditional Midwestern delicacies and about the top 10 things that bother your bartender.

Jon and Esmeralda cap it all off with a question of “baby talk” between partners: Is it weird to meow at your better half?