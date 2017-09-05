× Gordon Chang on North Korea: “Kim Jong-Un believes that President Trump is in no position to respond effectively”

Brian Noonan talks with ABC News Washington correspondent Andy Field and columnist Gordon Chang, author of Nuclear Showdown: North Korea Takes on the World following US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley addressing the UN Security council in an emergency meeting in response to North Korea seemingly ramping up their nuclear testing.

They discuss how sanctions against North Korea can be ramped up, and how to deal with China in any possible embargo, Kim Jong-Un’s endgame and weather or not the Trump Administration can realistically get Pyongyang in a position to disarm, possible worst case scenarios in terms of pulling support for South Korea, and more.