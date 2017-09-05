TOPSHOT - This picture taken on September 3, 2017 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 4, 2017 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (C) attending a meeting with a committee of the Workers' Party of Korea about the test of a hydrogen bomb, at an unknown location.
North Korea said it detonated a hydrogen bomb designed for a long-range missile on September 3 and called its sixth and most powerful nuclear test a "perfect success", sparking world condemnation and promises of tougher US sanctions. / AFP PHOTO / KCNA VIA KNS / STR / South Korea OUT / REPUBLIC OF KOREA OUT ---EDITORS NOTE--- RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO/KCNA VIA KNS" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
THIS PICTURE WAS MADE AVAILABLE BY A THIRD PARTY. AFP CAN NOT INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, LOCATION, DATE AND CONTENT OF THIS IMAGE. THIS PHOTO IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY AFP. / (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)
Gordon Chang on North Korea: “Kim Jong-Un believes that President Trump is in no position to respond effectively”
Brian Noonan talks with ABC News Washington correspondent Andy Field and columnist Gordon Chang, author of Nuclear Showdown: North Korea Takes on the World following US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley addressing the UN Security council in an emergency meeting in response to North Korea seemingly ramping up their nuclear testing.
They discuss how sanctions against North Korea can be ramped up, and how to deal with China in any possible embargo, Kim Jong-Un’s endgame and weather or not the Trump Administration can realistically get Pyongyang in a position to disarm, possible worst case scenarios in terms of pulling support for South Korea, and more.