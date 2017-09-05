× End of Summer Movie Round Up

Managing Editor at Movies.com, Erik Davis joins Mason to talk about movies that were over looked during summer. Trailers & their influences on movies are discussed. ”IT“ is reviewed along with other movies that are being released during the month of September.

