“Elton Jim” updates the success of his “De-Clutter Summer,” reveals he recently was mistaken for a priest, and celebrates Emily Armanetti’s first anniversary!

In this 68th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano provides an update on the completion of his “De-Clutter Summer,” resulting in throwing out 50 bags of garbage and eliminating more than 30 storage bins in his basement — and evn his key ring now only has 4 keys on it! He also tells the hilarious story of how his black wardrobe got him mistaken for a priest. And in the “Pop Culture Club,” Jim and Emily Armanetti celebrate her first anniversary as part of the podcast. Congrats, E-Ticket!