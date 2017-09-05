× “Crown Heights” is a remarkable true story about unconditional love, faith and keeping strong

Former NFL great Nnamdi Asomugha and Colin Warner join Justin to discuss the new film, “Crown Heights,” which tells Colin’s incredible true story about serving 21 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit. Nnamdi talks about how he learned about Colin’s story, why he wanted to be involved with the film, the importance of being accurate when telling Colin’s story, making the transition from the NFL to acting and how he relates to Colin’s journey. Colin talks about seeing his life on screen, the emotions he felt while being part of the criminal justice system, trying to maintain his sanity while being in prison, why the justice system fails too many people and the reason he didn’t lie even when it came to his freedom.

