× City Treasurer Kurt Summers: “We don’t have a violence problem in the city, we have an economic problem”

Chicago City Treasurer Kurt Summers joins Justin to talk about his duties as Chicago treasurer, why there is an aversion to investing in Chicago, the importance of Chicago leading the way in economic development, what it means to be “business friendly,” the ongoing pension crisis in Chicago and Illinois, why he decided to support J.B. Pritzker’s candidacy for Illinois governor and his future political ambitions.

