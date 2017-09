× Brian Noonan in for Roe Conn: Full Show (9/4/17)

Brian Noonan is in for Roe Conn for Monday, September 4, 2017:

We get the latest on North Korea from ABC News Washington Correspondent Andy Field and regional expert Gordon Chang, WGN pet expert Steve Dale navigates the situation with the influx of dogs and cats arriving to area shelters from Houston; Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Kathy Flanigan breaks down the best craft breweries up north in Beer Lover’s Wisconsin, and more.