× Bill and Wendy Full Show 09-05-17

Today’s guests include Mike McNamara and the Midwest Independent Film Fest, and Dr. Allen Frances. Bill and Wendy talk about Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ conference about ending DACA today, webisodes and pilots, the mental health of President Donald Trump, and much more.

The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon, plus an online-only bonus hour from Noon to 1 p.m.