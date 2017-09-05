× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 09-05-17

On today’s bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk about Bill finally getting an iPhone, the importance of emojis, and more. Then they talk with Bridget Carey about how DACA has impacted the tech world, Bill’s phone, what you can expect with the new iPhone 8, and more.

