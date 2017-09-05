× Amy Guth and Jen Bosworth 9.4.17 | Lady Killers: Deadly Women Throughout History

Amy Guth and Jen Bosworth are back to fill in for the first half of The Download!

This time, they welcome writer Tori Telfer to the studio to talk about her upcoming true crime book “Lady Killers: Deadly Women Throughout History”. They discuss some of the femme fatales Telfer has written about and explore some of our preconceived notions about serial killers, women and the nature of our own violent tendencies.

We also get an update on iGrow Chicago’s Peace Fest and the push to get kids the supplies they need to be successful this school year.