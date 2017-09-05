× Allstate Kid of the Week: Chloe M.

Chloe Morrissey is an outstanding golfer. She has been golfing since the age of 5, and hopes to play college golf. She was brought up in the First Tee of Greater Chicago and now volunteers her time during the summer and winter months in between her tournaments to give back to the great organization that she also started out in. Chloe loves to help the younger kids in golf.

She has played in the IJGA, MAJGT and AJGA, this summer placing first and second in most of her IJGA tournaments locally.

Chloe is also a caddy at the Merit Club in Gurnee, in order to obtain a Evans Scholarship to college and play golf. Her strong academic courses at Warren High School keeps her very busy as well to maintain her high GPA. She plays piano, learning guitar and loves art and singing. She would also like to try modeling. She is collectively a strong, kind, young woman and is hoping for the opportunity to compete in the LPGA after college. Way to go, Chloe!