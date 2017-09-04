WGN Radio Theatre #212: The Jack Benny Program, Dr. Christian and The Shadow

(L-R) Lisa Wolf & Roger Badesch

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on September 3, 2017. First, a classic episode of the night is: “The Jack Benny Program: Going to the Dentist.” (03-04-51). Next we have: “Dr. Christian: The Flood.” Guest Starring: Jean Hersholt; (01-16-38). For our final episode of the night we have: “The Shadow: The Plot That Failed.” Guest Starring: Bill Johnstone; (03-24-40).

