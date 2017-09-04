× WGN Radio Theatre #212: The Jack Benny Program, Dr. Christian and The Shadow

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on September 3, 2017. First, a classic episode of the night is: “The Jack Benny Program: Going to the Dentist.” (03-04-51). Next we have: “Dr. Christian: The Flood.” Guest Starring: Jean Hersholt; (01-16-38). For our final episode of the night we have: “The Shadow: The Plot That Failed.” Guest Starring: Bill Johnstone; (03-24-40).

