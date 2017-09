× September marks Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness Month

Rick Kogan is joined by Amy Kozyra from the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation’s development team to discuss PFF Awareness month and the upcoming PFF walk on Sunday, September 9, 2017.

Dr. Greg Cosgrove, Chief Medical Officer for the PFF, also joins the conversation to provide insight about Pulmonary Fibrosis, treatment options, and more.

To learn more about Pulmonary Fibrosis or to get involved, visit www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org.