Rick Kogan learns to 'Do The Twist' with Twist Out Cancer and their upcoming Brushes With Cancer event

Rick Kogan talks with the founder and executive director of Twist Out Cancer, Jenna Benn Shersher about the organization and their 5th annual Brushes With Cancer.

Brushes with Cancer is an art exhibition, fundraiser, and gala that will take place September 9th at Revel Fulton Market. This year, 100 artists and individuals that have been touched by cancer who have participated in Twist Out Cancer’s program will be honored, along with 54 works of art on display and up for auction. Tickets can be purchased here: www.brusheswithcancerchicago.com

Twist Out Cancer holds monthly events and regular workshops that focus on psychosocial support, education, and more! To learn more or to get involved, visit www.twistoutcancer.org