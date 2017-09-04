× Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures Full Show 9-4-17

Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures fill in for Steve Cochran and Bill and Wendy. The dynamic duo starts the show by discussing why making your bed every morning matters. Then, they get the latest on North Korea’s nuclear testing with ABC’s Tom Rivers. They also get the latest on what Hurricane Harvey left in its wake with ABC’s Ryan Burrow. Host of WTTW’s Check, Please! and spokeswoman for Conagra Brands, Chef Catherine De Orio joins the show to talk all about cookout classics for Labor Day. After that, Author of Dream Patterns-Revealing the Hidden Patterns of Our Waking Lives, Jonson Miller chimes in on the hotline to talk about what our dreams truly mean. Today’s other guests include Fox 32’s Rafer Weigel, Shred415 Co-Director’s of Training Jeremy Walton and Mark Beier and James Young from Styx!