× Musician Chris Greene shares “Boundary Issues” with Rick Kogan

Saxophonist and Composer Chris Greene shares his latest CD “Boundary Issues” in the studio with Rick Kogan. Chris Greene is an Evanston native and has performed all throughout some of Chicago’s best venues including House of Blues, Chicago Metro, Ravina Pavillion, and more!

Purchase your copy of “Boundary Issues” here: www.chrisgreenequartet.com