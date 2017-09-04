× Merit School of Music’s mission to promote growth through music

President and Executive Director, Charlie Grode, and the Director of Programs, Kurt Gildrow, talk with Rick Kogan about their work at the Merit School of Music. Charlie and Kurt explain the importance of having children experience live music, musical expression, and more. We also learn about their latest activity to reach out to students – on the 2nd Monday of each month, The Merit School of Music provides a FREE Early Childhood Storytime series.

To get involved or to learn more, visit www.meritmusic.org.