Calarissa Bevilacqua, a fourth grader at Immaculate Conception School and the Merit School of Music in Chicago, Plays, "America The Beautiful" before the inauguration of Incoming Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, as Dr. Jill Biden and Vice President Joe Biden, background listen, Monday, May 16, 2011, in Chicago. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)
Merit School of Music’s mission to promote growth through music
President and Executive Director, Charlie Grode, and the Director of Programs, Kurt Gildrow, talk with Rick Kogan about their work at the Merit School of Music. Charlie and Kurt explain the importance of having children experience live music, musical expression, and more. We also learn about their latest activity to reach out to students – on the 2nd Monday of each month, The Merit School of Music provides a FREE Early Childhood Storytime series.