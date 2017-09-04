× Logan’s new cocktail spot, Pink Squirrel, will have two-lane bowling alley

LOGAN SQUARE — In addition to a walk-up ice cream window, the soon-to-open craft cocktail bar, The Pink Squirrel, will also have a two-lane bowling alley, according to a city permit.

The team behind The Pink Squirrel, 2414 N. Milwaukee Ave., secured a $25,000 renovation permit Thursday, which includes building a two-lane bowling alley in the bar, according to Chicago Cityscape, which tracks online permits.

It fits the bar’s 1960s supper club theme, which is inspired by clubs in co-owner Dustin Drankiewicz’s hometown of Milwaukee known for their bowling alleys, ice cream, retro cocktails and laid back vibes.

