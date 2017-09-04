Hales Franciscan back to boys only after failing to attract enough girls

Hales Franciscan High School will reopen Tuesday again as boys-only and with a new focus on entrepreneurship and engineering. (Josh McGhee / DNAinfo)

GRAND BOULEVARD — Hales Franciscan High School reopens Tuesday again as a boys-only school and with a new focus on engineering and entrepreneurship.

The Catholic school at 4930 S. Cottage Grove Ave. closed last year to reorganize and prepare to convert back to being a boys-only school.

The school, which opened in 1962 as an all-boys school, moved to co-ed in 2013 in an effort to boost enrollment, but the school board reversed the decision in 2015.

