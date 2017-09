× Comedy Legend Bob Newhart: Celebrating 88 Years, 45th Anniversary of ‘The Bob Newhart Show’, Bob Hartley’s Chicago Commute, 35 Years of ‘Newhart’

Dave Plier welcomes comedy legend Bob Newhart to celebrate his 88th birthday, 45 years of ‘The Bob Newhart Show’, the 35th anniversary of ‘Newhart’, stories of his very beginnings on WGN Radio and his special friendship with the late Don Rickles.