× “Al Capone and the 1933 World’s Fair” with William Hazelgrove

Rick Kogan is joined in studio by William Hazelgrove to talk about his latest book, “Al Capone and the 1933 World’s Fair: The End of the Gangster Era in Chicago”. The book takes a historical looks at Chicago while under control of Al Capone and the darkest days of the Great Depression.

“Al Capone and the 1933 World’s Fair: The End of the Gangster Era in Chicago” will be available in stores October 17th. To learn about the author, William Hazelgrove, and pre-order your copy of his latest book, visit www.williamhazelgrove.com