After Hours with Rick Kogan: Joan & Molly from the North Shore Senior Center, Mike Dizon and Richard Lindberg on Northeastern’s Rich History & Lise.FM

Rick starts things out by talking to Joan Golder and Molly D’Esposito about the North Shore Senior Center’s upcoming September 16th benefit and of the center’s engaging community programs. Then, author Richard Lindberg and Mike Dizon, co-chair of the sesquicentennial committee at Northeastern, joined Rick in-studio talk about the 150th celebration and Richard’s book, “Northeastern Illinois University: the first 150 Years.” Lastly, producer Lise Graham joins Rick to talk about her podcast, Lise.FM, which will soon be joining the WGN Plus podcasting family.