Wil Wheaton talks board games, the gaming community and webseries "Tabletop"

Actor, writer, podcaster and professional geek Wil Wheaton joins host Amy Guth on the Saturday Night Special this week to talk about the deceptively simple topic of board games.

A lifelong gamer, Wheaton discusses the recent resurgence in the popularity of board games, the rich diversity in the gaming community and why tabletop gaming might just be the breath of relief that we need from our hectic everyday lives.