WGN Radio Theatre #211: Gang Busters, Martin & Lewis and Screen Directors Playhouse

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on September 2, 2017. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Gang Busters: Case of the Park Avenue Pilferers.” Guest Starring Arnold Moss; (06-12-48). Next we have: “Martin & Lewis” Guest Starring Debbie Reynolds; (05-26-53). For our final episode of the night we have: “Screen Directors Playhouse: The Ghost Breakers.” Guest Starring Bob Hope; (04-03-49).

