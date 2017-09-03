× The Sunday Spin Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 9-3-17: Rep. Avery Bourne, Chris Mooney, and Dan Montgomery

On this week’s edition of The Sunday Spin, Rick kicks off the show with Dave and Sam as they recap the opening week of college football. Then, Rick takes us through our weekly spin through national politics.

After that, State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) joins the show. Rick and Avery talk about the signing of the new school-aid funding formula and what that means for schools across the state.

Rick then checks in with Chris Mooney, a political science professor at the University of Illinois at Springfield and a member of the U of I’s Institute of Government and Public Affairs. Rick and Chris discuss the signing of the school bill and some of the politics behind it as well as the continuing race for the Democratic nomination for governor.

Then, Rick is joined by Dan Montgomery, the president of the Illinois Federation of Teachers. Dan will share the union’s take on the new school bill and what it means for teachers and students as the new school year starts to unfold.