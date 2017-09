× Talking suds and slams with veteran ballpark vendor/poet Bob Chicoine

Dave Hoekstra visits with his old friend, longtime ballpark vendor and poet Bob Chicoine, who does a couple live readings and talks about the changing crowds at baseball games in his time working the aisles, from slinging Schlitz at Comiskey in the ’70’s to pouring for the upscale crowd in the front rows of present-day Wrigley Field.