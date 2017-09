× Steve Dale’s Pet World: Types Of Service Dogs, Reducing Your Cat’s Anxiety & Stress, and Pet Rescues in Hurricane Harvey’s Wake

This morning on Steve Dale’s Pet World, Dr. Aubrey Fine joins the show to talk about all of the different types of services dogs there are and the good work they are doing. After that, Dr. Mike Lappin stops by to speak about the research that is being done for our felines when it comes to stress. Steve also discusses animal rescues during Hurricane Harvey.