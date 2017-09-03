× Saturday Night Special 9.2.17 | Board Games

This week on the Saturday Night Special, host Amy Guth takes a look at the deceptively simple world of board games. Not just well known favorites like Monopoly and Risk, but also complex modern games of great skill and strategy that have grown the tabletop gaming business into an over $9 billion industry.

Amy talks with Erin LaFlamme, writer for Cardboard Republic and co-host of the Greatway Games Podcast, about the long history of board games in human societies. LaFlamme explains how ancient civilizations played games and the evolution into the gaming world we know today.

Next, Amy welcomes Dusty and Travis Watkins, the husband and wife duo behind Imp House Games. They share the story of Imp House’s founding as well as the process of making their H.P. Lovecraft inspired games “Chaos of Cthulhu”.

Geek icon Wil Wheaton stops by to talk about his webseries Tabletop on Geek and Sundry and his lifelong love of board games. He also discusses the incredibly social nature of tabletop gaming and the richly diverse gaming community.

Amy caps off the show with Dan Halstead, owner of Secret Door Games in Elkhart, IN. He talks about the business of games and how Secret Door functions as a social hub for the gaming community.