OTL #568: – Radio Harbor Country, African Arts Fest, The Secret History of The Front Lines

It’s a new day on OTL as Mike Stephen welcomes his new producer Collin Seaman, debuts a new segment entitled “Low Power to People,” featuring WRHC in Harbor Country, MI, chats with Julian Roberts about the 28th annual African Festival of the Arts in Washington Park, and learns about 1980s pop punk punkers The Front Lines with Plastic Crimewave for another installment of The Secret History of Chicago Music. This week’s local music is provided by Monobody. (And don’t forget to take our listener survey!!)

