Kevin Fishbain on Bears roster cuts, Fox’s outlook: “He’s got a lot to prove”

The Athletic Chicago Bears beat writer Kevin Fishbain joins Mark Carman and Kevin Powell as the team makes its final roster cuts ahead of next weekend’s season opener against Atlanta. They talk about John Fox’s future with the organization after his questionable handling of Mitch Trubisky in the preseason finale, the latest round of roster cuts that sent former starting running back Jeremy Langford packing, three possible spots on the schedule where the team might make the big change at QB, and more.