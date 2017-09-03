× Jumping on the ‘Smile Train’ with Graham Elliot, Nicholas Tremulis, Wayne Baker Brooks and Sergio Mayora

Dave Hoekstra previews World Smile Day Chicago, which takes place on 10/6 at 2 N. Riverside Plaza, featuring live musical performances, games, giveaways and more, all benefitting Smile Train, which provides support and information for families with children born with cleft lip and palate.

First, we talk with celebrity chef Graham Elliot, who was inspired to get involved by his son, who was born with a cleft lip; he talks about his family’s journey in learning about surgeries, treatments and care.

Smile Day musical acts Wayne Baker Brooks, Nicholas Tremulis and Sergio Mayora are in-studio with some live songs, and they talk about why it’s important for musicians to give back.

Ellyn Harris, Director of the US Central Region of Smile Train, also discusses the organization’s worldwide effort to providing medical and dental treatment and followup care, information and support within the community.