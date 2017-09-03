Actor Jeff Garlin attends the Museum of the Moving Image's 2016 Industry Tribute at the St. Regis Hotel on Monday, June 20, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Jeff Garlin allows his Chicago roots to show in every role he plays
Chicago’s own Jeff Garlin talks with Dean Richards about his role in “The Goldberg’s” and what makes the show so unique; Jeff also shares his love for Chicago – especially Chicago sports; and we get an inside scoop of what’s to come from the newest season of “Curb Your Enthusiam”.