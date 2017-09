× Dick Orkin just made it even easier to enjoy “Chickenman”

Dean Richards talks with Radio Hall of Famer and ‘ad man’ Dick Orkin about his creation of “Chickenman” and the long lasting effect and impression it has left on fans. Dick also shares his experiences with story-telling and how that played a role with his production of commercials. 20 hand-picked episodes of “The Adventures of Chickenman” can now be found on iTunes, and the entire series is available here: Stitcher Premium