× Black Lives Matter Conversation with Doc Love, Elliott Serrano “King Of Geeks”, The Political Round Table and Another Episode of “What’s That From?!” | Full Show (Sept 1st)

Tonight on Pretty Late (Sept 1st) We engage in a conversation on Black Lives Matter with our political corespondent, Doc Love. Elliott Serrano “King Of Geeks” rides side car as we welcome on The Political Round Table of: Erik Elk, Ken Jakubowski, and Dave Lundy. Finally, we play another episode of “What’s That From” where we read a scene from a popular movie…This week we take a look at….”Office Space”.

Listen to the full podcast right here:

