Wintrust Business Lunch 9/1/17: Restaurant Software, Corporate Donating, & Millennial Travel Debt

Restaurants are always in flux with their innovation and software is a scarce, but when the right one comes along, it could revolutionize. Ben Meyerson (News Editor at Blue Sky Innovation) shared the latest restaurant startup from Chicago that could achieve that. Tom Gimbel shed some light on the surplus of charitable giving from companies in the wake of disasters, Maria LaMagna told Steve about the growing trend of millennials diving deeper in debt to travel the world (but it might be worth it), and Paul Nolte broke down the lower than expected job numbers for the US Department of Labor released earlier today.