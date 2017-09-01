WGN’s Violeta Podrumedic says timing is everything this weekend. Either the roads will be clear or they will be packed with people headed out of or back in to Chicago. Traffix Chicago can help you plan your route and pick when to travel. Download it today!
Video: Weekend Warning – Labor Day Weekend
-
Video: Weekend Warning – 4th of July
-
Weekend Warning: Concerts, Greektown, and Boxing
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Beautiful Weather & Bud Billiken Parade
-
Weekend Warning: Lollapalooza takes over Grant Park
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Sizzling Summer Slowdowns
-
-
Video: Weekend Warning – The 59th Annual Air and Water Show
-
Violeta Podrumedic
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Father’s Day Edition
-
Video: Violeta hosts the 100 Club’s Pig Out for Charity
-
Video: Boxing with Tommy Hughes
-
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Blues Fest and Spring Awakening
-
Video: Weekend Warning – NHL Draft, Country Lake Shake, & Pride
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Cubs, U2, and festival season starts