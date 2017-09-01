Winter is coming. Luckily, it’s not quite here yet. The Goodbuy Girl, Judy Pielach, is headed to the Lake Zurich Goodwill store to prepare for the coming cooler weather with fabulous fall finds. She explores their vast coat and boot selection and shares even more ideas for late back-to-school purchases. And don’t forget that Halloween is right around the corner. Judy gives a quick glimpse of Goodwill’s new Halloween displays.
Video: The Goodbuy Girl Says Goodbye to Summer
-
Goodbuy Girl goes back-to-school shopping
-
Video: Goodbuy Girl Finds Gifts for the Man in Your Life
-
Video: Goodbuy Girl buys beach day supplies
-
Bill Leff and Judy Pielach Full Show 6-2-17
-
Bill and Judy Bonus Hour 6-2-17
-
-
Video and Photos: Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes honor News Queen and 2017 Walk of Fame Inductee Judy Pielach
-
Here’s to Judy Pielach….and hair removal?
-
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes Mighty Art Players: All Hail Queen Judy
-
Steve and Johnnie join Nick D for a WGN Walk of Fame preview
-
Audio: WGN Radio 2017 Walk Of Fame Ceremony
-
-
Photos: 2017 Walk of Fame Ceremony
-
Who Knew: Blockbuster operates nine stores in Alaska
-
Why is Chicago’s rat population suddenly on the rise?