Video: The Goodbuy Girl Says Goodbye to Summer

Winter is coming. Luckily, it’s not quite here yet. The Goodbuy Girl, Judy Pielach, is headed to the Lake Zurich Goodwill store to prepare for the coming cooler weather with fabulous fall finds. She explores their vast coat and boot selection and shares even more ideas for late back-to-school purchases. And don’t forget that Halloween is right around the corner. Judy gives a quick glimpse of Goodwill’s new Halloween displays.

