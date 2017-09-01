× TV Show Patrol’s Curt Wagner: Fall TV preview!

Wendy and Frank are joined in the studio by Curt Wagner of TVshowpatrol.com. They talk about the return of “Starsky and Hutch”, “The Mick”, what to expect in fall TV this year, the return of “Stranger Things”, “American Horror Story: Cult”, “Better Things”, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon, plus an online-only bonus hour from Noon to 1 pm.