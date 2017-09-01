× Travel Expert Pete Trabucco on Amusement Parks and Roller Coasters to Check Out Over Labor Day and Beyond

Looking for a last minute getaway over the Labor Day Holiday ? There are several great amusement parks within driving distance. Pete Trabucco, travel expert and author of “A Personal Guide to the Best Thrill Rides and Amusement/Water Parks” shares a few when he joins Nick Digilio.

Plus Pete on him overcoming his fear of coasters, the future of roller coasters and amusement parks open through the fall.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)