The Opening Bell 9/1/17: Hurricane Harvey Ripples Through US Airports

The morning before the monthly jobs report is always speculative, but following up last month’s jobs report will be interesting. Steve chatted with Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) about what the transition to fall typically holds and how the damage from Hurricane Harvey could impact the report. Rick Seaney (CEO of FareCompare.com) touched on whether these low airline prices are ever going to increase, and how Hurricane Harvey is shaking up other airports around the country.