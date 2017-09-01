× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 09.01.17: Hurricane Harvey recovery, Cook County soda tax, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Tonight and tomorrow at the Chicago Theatre, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit performs beautiful music. Jason joins John in-studio to deconstruct his poetic music and more. Blair Johnson calls in from Houston again, this time with good news on Hurricane Harvey recovery. Family Physician Dr. Javette Orgain explains the pros of continuing to impose a tax on sweetened beverages in Cook County. And, you tell John what’s making you smile this week on the Bright Side of Life.