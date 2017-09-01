× The Defenders recap

Editor at HollywoodInToto.com, Christian Toto and Mason give their thoughts on the Netflix original show: The Defenders; which premiered on August 18. The Tick, Narcos and television & streaming pacing are discussed.

For movie & streaming reviews visit: Hollywoodintoto.com

Follow Christian on Twitter at: Twitter.com/HollywoodInToto

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine