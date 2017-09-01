Noted pet expert Steve Dale: Hurricane Harvey’s impact on animals
Wendy and Frank Fontana are joined in their studio by their pet loving pal, Steve Dale! They talk about turtles spreading salmonella, how Hurricane Harvey is affecting pet and animal life, the new Windy Kitty cat cafe and lounge, tasting pet food, and more.
