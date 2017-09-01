Kris Bryant talks about becoming the first player in Cubs history to hit 25 or more home runs in each of his first three seasons.
Kris Bryant on his record-breaking home run: ‘Pretty crazy when you think of the history of this organization’
-
Powell: Crosstown Classic Is Always A Good Time
-
Video: Kris Bryant and Joe Maddon talk about the Cubs turnaround in the second half
-
Powell: Jon Jay – A leader in the Cubs Clubhouse
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 07.26.17: President Trump’s new transgender policy, a record-breaking shark catch, the health care bill, Kris Bryant
-
The Carry Out 7-7-17: “Sears and Kmart shouldn’t be the shining example of how retail doesn’t work in 2017 because when you walk in their stores it feels like 1988”
-
-
The Carry Out 6-29-17: “You and I both know that the toughest, strongest people are the ones that tweet insults at random cable TV hosts”
-
Powell: Cubs Respond to Addison Russell Domestic Violence Allegation
-
Powell: The Cubs Offense Will Be Just Fine
-
WGN Radio Walk of Fame: Vince Lloyd
-
This is History: Cubs’ Ernie Bank’s 500th Home Run, Spaghetti-Os, Michael Jordan named NBA Rookie of the Year, Final Episodes of Cheers and Seinfeld
-
-
Digging up a rich musical history with the Paramount Music Festival
-
Powell: Miguel Montero Becomes U.S. Citizen; Cubs News and Notes
-
Sam Panayotovich: “A lot of crazy stuff happens when the Cubs and Sox get together”