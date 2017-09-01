× Jerry Nunn: What to look for in September!

Wendy and Frank are joined in the studio by Jerry Nunn, of Nunnontherun.com, to talk about all the great things going on around Chicago in the month of September. They cover Wrigley BBQ for National Baby Back Rib day, North Coast music festival, Riot Fest music festival, Eddie Vedder with Pete Townshend at the Rosemont Theater, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon, plus an online-only bonus hour from Noon to 1 p.m.