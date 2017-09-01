× Force Friday II

FORCE FRIDAY II is here! We share our experiences and review all THE LAST JEDI action figures released during the big event and hear the figures talk with Force Link technology! STAR WARS creature and prop expert Tom Spina joins us to talk about The Caretakers and The Porgs from THE LAST JEDI, and to fill us in on all the great Force Friday sales happening at Regal Robot. Plus, we provide a full review of the bonus features included on the recently released BluRay for STAR WARS REBELS Season Three and more.