High school students take the philosophy exam, the first test session of the 2017 baccalaureate (high school graduation exam) on June 15, 2017 at the Fustel de Coulanges high school in Strasbourg, eastern France.
A total of 520.000 Students of general and technological graduating classes are registered to take their written baccalaureat exams at over 4 400 examination centres across France between June 15-June 22, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / FREDERICK FLORIN (Photo credit should read FREDERICK FLORIN/AFP/Getty Images)
Evanston Township High School has a progressive new dress code policy
High school students take the philosophy exam, the first test session of the 2017 baccalaureate (high school graduation exam) on June 15, 2017 at the Fustel de Coulanges high school in Strasbourg, eastern France.
A total of 520.000 Students of general and technological graduating classes are registered to take their written baccalaureat exams at over 4 400 examination centres across France between June 15-June 22, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / FREDERICK FLORIN (Photo credit should read FREDERICK FLORIN/AFP/Getty Images)
Wendy and Frank are joined on the phone by Evanston Township High School Assistant Superintendent and Principal, Marcus Campbell, to talk about their new dress code policy, which is actually no dress code policy! They cover how the students have responded to it, if there have been any issues at all, how they came to this decision, and more.
You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon, plus an online-only bonus hour from Noon to 1 pm.