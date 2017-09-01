× Evanston Township High School has a progressive new dress code policy

Wendy and Frank are joined on the phone by Evanston Township High School Assistant Superintendent and Principal, Marcus Campbell, to talk about their new dress code policy, which is actually no dress code policy! They cover how the students have responded to it, if there have been any issues at all, how they came to this decision, and more.

