In this on Aug. 22, 2017 photo, a sign sponsored by opponents of the new Cook County tax on sweetened beverages is posted in the soda isle of Tischler Finer Foods in Brookfield, Ill. Matt Gill, manager of Tischler Finer Foods says the new tax has reduced sales as customers go elsewhere to buy soda and other drinks. The tax also could carry a political price for county board President Toni Preckwinkle and others who voted for it. (AP Photo by Sara Burnett)
Dr. Javette Orgain on voting for the soda tax: “Food is medicine”
In September, another vote will be taken on the Cook County Soda Tax. Dr. Javette Orgain is one of the people who advocated for the tax the last time around. She explains why, both from the medical and the general perspective, sweetened beverages need to remain taxed.