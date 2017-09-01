A cat wanders through debris left by the effects of Hurricane Harvey, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Rockport, Texas. A neighbor in the are took in the cat and provided food and water. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Chicago’s Anti-Cruelty Society: Animals travel from Houston to Chicago
On Monday, Chicago’s Anti-Cruelty Society will be receiving at least 150 cats and dogs from Houston shelters. The rescue shelter will help you easily identify which animals made the journey for your adoption. Give a home to a dog or cat today.